wingu.africa expands East African footprint

These agreements will bolster the group’s suite of services, including co-location and network services that are high-quality, reliable, and secure.

Since its launch in 2013, wingu.africa’s portfolio has grown to four data centres positioning it as a leading provider of integrated data centre services in East Africa, leveraging its knowledge in overcoming the challenges of the region, from limited infrastructure and energy availability to the need to build digital literacy and knowledge.

wingu.africa most recently has signed an agreement to bring an Omantel point of presence (PoP) to Djibouti.

With the addition of Omantel, wingu.africa adds to its commercial ecosystem and connectivity, to better provide both local and international customers with a wide range of wholesale services and subsea cable capacity.

In related news, October saw wingu.africa will landing a major subsea cable system, for which work is underway building Djibouti’s first and only integrated cable landing station (CLS) and data centre, in collaboration with TO7 Networks,

“Djibouti is a strategic hub for traffic into Africa and a global interconnection point, and Wingu has operated a successful carrier-neutral data centre for nearly a decade,” said Anthony Voscarides, CEO of the Wingu Group, at the time.

“Wingu recognizes the benefits of working with local partners and is delighted to partner with TO7 to offer the first and only carrier-neutral CLS and data centre in the country.”

Fatma Ismael, CEO of TO7, added: “The partnership allows TO7 to play its role in realizing Djibouti’s strategy to enhance the country’s attractiveness as a hub for telecommunications players and investment. This initiative is both necessary, due to the requirement for carrier-neutrality, and complementary to Djibouti’s established infrastructure and cable system customers, as all the country’s telecommunications infrastructure will be connected, allowing customers open access and maximum flexibility.”