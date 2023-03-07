Agility unveils multiple data centre sites across MEA

The new sites, the first of many, are being prepared at ALP warehousing complexes in fast-growing markets and mega-cities that are looking to add hyperscale data centre capacity and resolve data latency, security and compliance challenges.

"ALP is uniquely poised with a portfolio of ideal sites across the Middle East and Africa," said Ronald Philip, senior director at ALP.

"We have a strong track record of development in challenging markets, a healthy balance sheet, and the in-house engineering capability to meet the technical specifications of hyperscale data centre operators. Based on feedback from several data centre operators, we believe we can support them and accelerate their deployment through our data centre campuses.”

The first set of campuses is in ALP parks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Kuwait; Cairo, Egypt; and Accra-Tema, Ghana. In the long term, the company expects to add sites in other growing data centre markets, including Nairobi, Casablanca and Lagos.

“We have strong feedback from our global clients that Agility’s value proposition in challenging emerging markets will help them with faster speed to market with a credible, institutional developer as a partner,” said Stephen Beard, global head of data centres at Knight Frank.

ALP is a real estate developer in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa with 1.5 million square metres of warehousing and 12 million square metres of industrial land across 12 emerging markets.

In support of this, ALP has readied data centre campuses in its existing parks with power allocation, fibre connectivity, building permits, strong sustainability features and high security.

In Kuwait, for example, the company’s site offers an existing sub-station with 80MW capacity, and has space for two 46,000 sqm data centre plots with room for expansion and offers 15+ MW of solar capacity.