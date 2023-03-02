Colt expands Equinix partnership to Spain, Italy and Sweden

The three new European services add to Colt’s existing relationships in the UK, Germany, France and the Netherlands, as well as Singapore and Hong Kong in Asia.

Mark Hollman, VP for partner development and success at Colt, said: “The network is the catalyst for transformation, for businesses looking to flex, digitalise and stay relevant, but managing this infrastructure can be incredibly complex – especially across multiple countries.”

He said the extended collaboration between Colt and Equinix “deepens their long running commitment to a global partner ecosystem and meets growing demand across key regions”.

Colt’s enterprise customers first benefitted from a strategic partnership with Equinix that saw the expansion of its cloud-based services in 2017.

In 2020 Colt extended its collaboration with Equinix in a pairing that will allow the company to enable on-demand connectivity to Equinix Fabric.

Hollman said: “Businesses are already facing headwinds in 2023, and the last thing they need is to be held back by lengthy contracts and inflexible services.”

Colt said its On Demand network interconnects with Equinix Fabric across Europe and Asia, giving flexible last mile access to Equinix’s International Business Exchange (IBX) data centres and in particular to Equinix Digital Services.

Mark Anderson, VP for global technical sales at Equinix, said: “Combining Colt’s global network with Equinix’s global digital footprint provides enterprises with complete dynamic digital solutions, addressing end-to-end requirements from architecting a global network backbone, to optimising the last-mile experience of users every day.”