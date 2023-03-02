Nokia, Indosat sign private wireless agreement in Indonesia

The Nokia private wireless solution will be deployed in East and Central Java, Sumatera and Kalimantan.

The partnership between the two is designed to elevate industrial operations with highly reliable, low-latency connectivity in tandem with a programme linked to the government’s digital economic development plan.

It will also boost zones vital to economic growth in the country, including its more than 17,000 islands with high-grade digitalisation platform that will assist ports in improving operational efficiency.

Ricky Corker, chief customer experience officer at Nokia, said: “We are excited to bring our extensive experience in mission-critical networking to this collaboration with Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison to help accelerate their Digital Indonesia Strategy.

“Using Nokia’s private wireless network as the foundation for their digital strategy, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison’s customers will be able to use digital technologies to increase automation, ensure worker safety and security, and improve efficiency and productivity.”

Overall, the MOU will seek to build a more agile business environment that ensures IOH’s business customers are able to keep pace with shifting demands, take advantage of IoT products and have guaranteed connectivity.