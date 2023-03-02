Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
News

Netflix hits back at calls for 'entertainment tax'

Saf Malik
March 02, 2023 11:15 AM
Share
netflix.jpg

Netflix co-CEO Greg Peters has pushed back on calls for an entertainment tax on streaming companies proposed by internet service provider (ISP) partners.

At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 in a keynote address, Peters said that a tax on creative content would reduce investment, “hurting the creative community”.

His speech comes days after the European Commission called for regulation designed to create a cheaper and more effective roll-out of gigabit networks across the EU.

“Because this tax would have an adverse effect, reducing investment in content — hurting the creative community, hurting the attractiveness of higher-priced broadband packages, and ultimately hurting consumers,” Peters said.

“ISPs claim that these taxes would only apply to Netflix. But this will inevitably change over time as broadcasters shift from linear to streaming.”

Peters said that Netflix has invested over US$60 billion in content alone over the last five years – that, he says, is equivalent to roughly 50% of its total revenue.

He believes that the better approach would be for entertainment companies and operators to create a “rising tide that will lift all boats”.

For Netflix, that means continuing to invest in and improve the quality and variety of the content that it offers.

Tags

News NewsESGInfrastructure and Networks
SM
Saf Malik
Reporter
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe