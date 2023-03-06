Infinera expands GX Compact Modular Platform

These new enhancements include its 1.2Tbps optical engine ICE7 and a multi-haul optical line system, giving network operators a seamless and future-proof end-to-end networking solution.

Reducing cost per bit by as much as 30% and power per bit by as much as 60%, the GX platform and ICE7 optical engine enables network operators to cost-effectively meet rapidly growing bandwidth demands and provide differentiating services to their customers.

“Infinera continues to be at the forefront of the industry’s most innovative optical networking solutions," said Ron Johnson, general manager of optical systems & network solutions group at Infinera.

"Infinera’s ICE7 and the pioneering innovations of the GX Series will continue to provide network operators with flexible, scalable solutions that seamlessly integrate with their existing networks in a cost-effective way while providing them with the benefits of industry-leading technology. The enhancements to Infinera’s industry-leading GX Series will enable network operators to quickly scale to meet demand and increase the value of their networks for years.”

The GX platform offers support for multi-haul line system functionality, multiple generations of high-speed transponders, and a variety of traffic grooming sleds on a single platform combined with native open APIs and streaming telemetry capabilities.

It also provides network operators with a unified end-to-end networking solution capable of breaking down the barriers between metro, regional, and long-haul as well as seamlessly supporting integrated, alien, and IPoDWDM optical signals, which in turn reduces operating expenses and drives down capital expenses by simplifying the introduction of new technologies.

Also announced as an expansion to the GX portfolio is additional chassis options and interface modules to support a wider range of network applications.

The new chassis options include versions with greater slot capacity, as well as 300-mm options to facilitate deployment in a wider range of network scenarios.

There are also new traffic management capabilities which include a powerful sled-based 2.4Tbps OTN switching solution.