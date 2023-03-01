Actility picks IBasis and Sequans to deploy LTE-M IoT solutions

Actility and iBASIS previously worked together to enable roaming between private unlicensed networks powered by ThingPark EPC Connector and public networks, using Simfony’s CMP platform, now fully integrated with iBASIS’ Global Access for Things IoT portfolio.

“After recent collaboration with iBASIS, adding iBASIS connectivity on our Monarch 2 module with eSIM, and having fully tested the global connectivity on iSIM, we are now advancing into an integrated production phase driven by a customer need,” said Louis Chuang, EVP of Sequans’ massive IoT business unit.

Using the new ultra-low-power multi-technology trackers of Abeeway, a subsidiary of Actility, with Sequans Monarch 2 LTE-M/NB-IoT platform with integrated iSIM as well as the connectivity provided by iBASIS, enable devices to connect to global mobile networks.

Actility is also the first iSIM implementation that has achieved common criteria evaluation assurance level (EAL5+) certification, enabling the use of iBASIS’ intelligent profile selection technology using multiple Tier-1 operator profiles as with eSIM.

“After many years of research and development, while deploying iSIM technology in trial environments, it is a great achievement by our teams," said Ajay Joseph, CEO IoT and CTO, iBASIS.

"This once again underlines that iBASIS is a frontrunner and truly lives by its motto: ‘Be there first’. We strongly believe that iSIM will become a dominant factor within the IoT industry and I am proud to see that we are now able to provide our longstanding customer Actility with our proven IoT connectivity on iSIM.”

iSIM is fully integrated in the mobile modem and microcontroller unit on a single system on chip. It leverages existing eSIM infrastructure accessing 2/3/4/5G networks across iBASIS' global footprint.

“The new cellular trackers of our subsidiary Abeeway leverage LTE-M and NB-IoT, and our ThingPark EPC Connector for unlicensed private cellular networks (such as CBRS) rely on recent 3GPP slicing technologies,” said Olivier Hersent, CEO of Actility.

“We needed cutting edge partners to support reliable LTE-M connections with PSM/eDRX options in permanent roaming as well as iSIMs: after extensive testing we selected Sequans for their ability to support iSIMs and because 100% of their software stack is developed in-house, and iBASIS for their ability to support complex integration and their focus on quality, based on proactive testing."