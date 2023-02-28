FCC inks MOU with Singapore’s IMDA

The MOU aims to promote bilateral cooperation on telecommunications regulatory policies. It covers regulatory cooperation and information exchange in emergent areas of communications and connectivity.

Jessica Rosenworcel, chairwoman of the FCC said: “The United States and Singapore have a long-standing, important, and expansive partnership.

“Today, I am very pleased to officially carry that partnership into the telecommunications space with this partnership between IMDA and the FCC.

“From satellite communications to spectrum management, from protecting consumers to promoting secure networks, there is so much we can do together to support strong economies and safe communities. Thank you to our friends and partners at IMDA.”

IMDA and FCC will also explore technical cooperation and capacity building in telecoms, they said in a joint statement.

“Regulatory cooperation and alignment is key to building a framework of support for the growth of the digital economy and inclusive digital societies,” said Lew Chuen Hong, chief executive of IMDA.

“We look forward to working with like-minded regulators like the FCC to strengthen our collective capacity for agile response to evolving challenges in technology and connectivity. This will enable us to push global norms forward and build a better digital future.”