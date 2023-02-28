Digital Realty and Options Technology expand partnership in Asia

Under the expanded agreement, Options Technology will make its suite of managed capital markets services available to its customers in Singapore via PlatformDIGITAL. As a result, customers will benefit from low-latency access to multi-asset trading environments, enabling trading methods such as algorithmic trading.

“There isn’t a better time for us to extend our partnership with Options Technology into Singapore,” said Seamus Dunne, UK managing director at Digital Realty.

“Over the past few years, Singapore has solidified its spot as one of the fastest growing and most important financial centres in the world. We couldn’t be more excited to work with Options Technology to provide the next generation of digital infrastructure for the city, helping to lay the foundations for continued growth in the financial sector.”

By deploying in Singapore on Digital Realty’s PlatformDIGITAL, Options Technology will extend its access to the company’s global footprint of data centres and can interconnect with several highly connected data communities.

In addition, Options Technology can provide its 600+ customers and partners with an ultra-low latency environment.

“We are delighted to announce the further expansion in Singapore to strengthen our long-standing relationship with Digital Realty," said Sam Farmer, SVP – managing director EMEA at Options Technology.

"Our market-leading portfolio of services is set to provide clients with a state-of-the-art platform to build innovative and complex solutions within a fully compliant institutional infrastructure.”

Since 2009, Options Technology has been deployed with Digital Realty in several markets across Europe and North America.

“We have also worked closely with The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to ensure clients and partners meet all relevant regulatory standards and are pleased to have successfully onboarded some of the leading asset managers, systematic quant funds, and banks in the region," adds Farmer.

"Our connectivity to all the major regional brokers, as well as the major public cloud providers within the new site, enables the ultimate flexibility to our buy-side clients, ensuring best execution, while also giving sell-side clients the opportunity to run an agile, scalable platform bolstered by investment bank-grade security.