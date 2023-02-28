DT Global Carrier takes Sunrise to Thailand in 5G roaming trial

The Deutsche Telekom unit says it connected between Swiss operator Sunrise and AIS Thailand, in a lab environment but with live SIMs and devices.

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s VP of voice & mobile solutions, Nicholas Nikrouyan (pictured), said: “Our latest success in completing a 5G SA roaming connection together with Sunrise and AIS Thailand paves the way for further developments that will see 5G SA enable all sorts of next-generation telco service offerings for consumers and enterprises alike.”

The direct connection used the GSMA’s security edge protection proxy (SEPP) protocol, which is designed to enable secure interconnection between 5G networks, and end-to-end confidentiality for all 5G interconnect roaming messages between the originating and destination networks.

Nikrouyan said: “SEPP can also be efficiently hosted on Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier’s IPX network, if operators wish to outsource its implementation and management.”

Robert Redeleanu, chief business officer at Sunrise, said: “Together with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier, we look forward to converting this success into super-fast and reliable 5G SA connectivity services for our private and corporate customers here in Europe and across the globe.”

Saran Phaloprakarn, head of mobile and consumer products development at AIS Thailand, said: “5G SA roaming is an innovation for ultra-fast data transmission, with efficient support for various solutions. It will provide a huge lifestyle convenience for customers when they are travelling.”

Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier said there are four different proof-of-concept trials going on in the areas of 5G signalling and security, value-added services for 5G roaming, network slicing for roaming, and regional and local breakout.

Nikrouyan said: “We want to accelerate innovation during the current transformation to 5G by encouraging active partnerships that allow the industry to jointly learn and master this technology.”