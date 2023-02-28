Vodafone Qatar picks VMware to enhance 5G rollout

The VMware Telco Cloud Platform-5G Edition and VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu will allow Vodafone Qatar to bring new services to market and supports its digitisation ambitions in line with its Qatar National Vision 2030.

The government is pushing ahead with its economic diversification plans and Vodafone Qatar wants to accelerate its transition to modern applications and commercialise new 5G services while reducing complexity and cost in its IT networks.

Ramy Boctor, chief technology officer at Vodafone Qatar said: “These solutions from VMware will support us in adopting modern infrastructures, speeding up our application development and bringing innovation to market faster.

“A reliable 5G network and modern suite of applications are the currency of a strong digital economy and are essential in establishing Qatar‘s long-term growth and prosperity.

“Our 5G network is at its most robust and extensive yet and this, as part of our work to develop Qatar’s national digital infrastructure, is continuously opening up opportunities to embrace and deploy other emerging technologies.”

Vodafone has more than two million mobile customers as of December 31, 2022. The operator is one of the world’s first to introduce commercial 5G services following the rollout of its 5G network starting in August 2018.

The adoption of VMware’s Telco Cloud Platform-5G Edition will support Vodafone Qatar on its journey to containerise core network functions, empowering its new 5G network with a common containers as a service (CaaS) platform.

Vodafone Qatar is deploying the solutions with the support of VMware Professional Services.