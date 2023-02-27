BICS, Microsoft team to enable private network roaming

The collaboration between the two will enable connected devices to seamlessly move between public and private networks globally.

As enterprises continue to adopt private networks to connect to on-site technology like machines, AI and IoT devices, they are also implementing use cases that require global connectivity when the devices leave their facilities

“It's unrealistic to expect even the most technology-savvy enterprises to be experts in Telco, and yet this has become an expectation today when establishing roaming for IoT enabled devices”, says Divya Ghai Wakankar, VP of enterprise business and marketing at BICS.

BICS and Microsoft plan to solve this challenge by providing SIMs and eSIMs to seamlessly roam between public and private networks, marking another critical step in making IoT open and global.

This comes alongside a SIM management platform that is designed to give organisations the autonomy and flexibility to manage their devices and policies easily.

A connectivity management platform is also included, allowing enterprises to easily integrate these SIMs and eSIMS without needing to manage integrations with individual mobile network operators.

“What this collaboration achieves is to ultimately provide private networks a global SIM/eSIM and a platform that handles all the complexities, from network roaming through to SIM provisioning, through one solution,” Wakankar adds.

These capabilities are available for partners building solutions with Azure private MEC.