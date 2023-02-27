Intel showcases new 5G products at MWC

The company launched its 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with Intel vRAN Boost, which delivers twice the capacity gains within the same power envelope and up to an additional 20% power savings with integrated acceleration.

“Intel powers the world’s clouds, networks and enterprises, giving us unique insight on where to place compute and acceleration along the entire cloud-to-edge continuum and helping our customers scale to meet user demands,” said Sachin Katti, Intel senior vice president and general manager of the Network and Edge Group.

“The advancements we’ve made in our 4th Gen Intel Xeon platforms to double vRAN performance while staying within the same power envelope, to nearly doubling the 5G core UPF throughput, and to speed the deployment of a wide range of network, security and enterprise edge services, makes Intel the platform for our customers to modernise and monetise their networks of the future, today.”

This, Intel says, will meet critical performance, scaling and energy efficiency requirements.

At the event in Barcelona, Intel also announced the Infrastructure Power Manager for 5G core reference software, which was developed in collaboration with SK Telecom and provides a 30% average runtime CPU power savings.

Alongside this, the firm is showcasing its Converged Edge Media Platform to help network operators to deliver innovative services on the platforms at the edge of their networks.

For network and cloud programmable solutions, Intel revealed that it would continue the expansion of its Intel Agilex 7 family of FPGAs and eASIC structured devices.