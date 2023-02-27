Nokia drives Cloud RAN partnerships with MWC launch

The Finnish vendor has signed agreements with several of the world’s leading cloud infrastructure and server providers to support its new launch.

anyRAN is designed to help mobile operators and enterprises to extend their options for building and evolving their radio access networks.

Nokia’s anyRAN software can run on any partner’s cloud and server infrastructure in addition to Nokia AirScale base stations and Nokia AirFrame servers.

This approach, Nokia says, removes the complexity of deployment by allowing a mix of purpose-built, hybrid and full cloud-based RAN solutions.

“The strength of our industry partnerships and the launch of anyRAN unlocks more choice and higher performance in Cloud RAN for our mobile network operator and enterprise customers,” said Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia.

“Server-based Cloud RAN will have to co-exist with purpose-built RAN in the short-to-medium term which calls for performance consistency and service continuity between the two.

“Together with our leading industry partners, we have made huge progress towards this goal by driving consistent performance across any partner's cloud infrastructure or server hardware.

"Our collaborative approach to Cloud RAN means we can drive efficiency, innovation, openness, and scale by jointly delivering competitive advantage to organisations embracing Cloud RAN.”

Nokia's anyRAN solution is underpinned by Nokia Cloud RAN SmartNIC, a Layer 1 (fronthaul) In-Line acceleration card that integrates seamlessly with all leading cloud or server infrastructures.

At Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Nokia will showcase anyRAN as well as the future-ready SmartNIC solution.