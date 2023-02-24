O2 Telefónica Germany selects Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS solution

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS automatically monitors network traffic patterns in order to allow operators to toggle connectivity assets, like base stations, during low usage periods, for reductions in power usage.

“Efficient energy consumption is an increasingly important aspect of our network operations," said Matthias Sauder, director of mobile access & transport networks at O 2 Telefónica Germany.

"We are using intelligent systems and efficient tools like Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS to achieve significant energy savings in our mobile network and help move us forward in delivering on our sustainability goals.”

The solution is on-demand as a subscription, removing any large up front capital expense and avoiding the need to perform on-site software maintenance and updates.

Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS continually monitors network performance to ensure that energy saving measures do not have any adverse impact on the quality of service for O 2 Telefónica Germany subscribers.

The offering delivers roughly a two-fold energy saving compared to non-AI systems that perform temporary network resource shutdowns based on fixed schedules.

“Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS is a reflection not only of our technology leadership, providing customers such as O 2 Telefónica Germany with rapid time to value with on-demand access to our software applications, but also of Nokia’s broader commitment to cut emissions across its value chain, including its own operations and products in use,” added Hamdy Farid, senior vice president of business applications at Nokia.

In addition, the Nokia AVA for Energy SaaS allows operators to locate network anomalies and benchmark the energy efficiency of passive infrastructure, such as batteries and air conditioning units that can account for up to 20% of overall energy consumption.