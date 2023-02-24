Syniverse adds outbound roaming to VoLTE solution

The Outbound Roaming feature is the latest addition to Evolved Mobility, and connects outbound roamers travelling from operators that have retired their 3G networks.

This adds to the existing Inbound Roaming feature already available, which helps operators sunset legacy networks without sacrificing subscriber experience.

As 5G continues to grow, operators are looking to reallocate spectrum and resources, while realising Opex benefits associated with the retirement of their 3G networks.

Retiring these networks has become a challenge for operators, who are looking to maintain best-in-class roaming experiences for their users when they travel and must rely on operator networks that have not deployed VoLTE roaming.

“Operators need a clearly defined strategy to retire these networks, especially as travel has increased among consumers,” said Andrew Davies, CEO of Syniverse.

“Syniverse has been at the forefront of guiding operators through network transformations for more than 30 years, and our Evolved Mobility solution has been successfully adopted by leading operators such as AT&T and Verizon.

“With this latest Outbound Roaming feature, we will now also help operators free up millions of dollars associated with maintaining this legacy infrastructure without degrading the customer experience for their own users roaming abroad.”

Outbound Roaming is a cloud-based feature that is made for operators retiring their 3G networks. With the feature, Syniverse says, 4G and 5G mobile devices can roam onto visited operators that do not have VoLTE roaming in place.

The feature allows the subscriber to connect when they could not and delivers several benefits including Opex savings on the retirement of legacy networks.