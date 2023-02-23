JLL names data centre consulting and facilities management leads

These newly created roles come as JLL aims to scale its data centres facilities management (FM) offering and consulting advisory service as well as its end-to-end data centre solutions for clients.

"Catriona and David add further data centre specialist experience to our team, joining us at a key time for JLL, as our clients continue to seek help to navigate the realities of the rapidly changing business landscape and the record demand for data centres solutions," said Jonathan Kinsey, head of data centre services, JLL – EMEA.

"Advanced and energy-efficient data centres are key infrastructure in our global economy. As the digitisation of our world continues to grow exponentially, data centres are at a crucial stage in their lifecycle. With Catriona and David on board, we have strengthened our end-to-end data centre offering which provide clients with comprehensive solutions that support every aspect of data centre investment, development, and operations. I am pleased to welcome them to the team."

In her new role, Shearer will leverage JLL's global data centre expertise, energy and sustainability, technology, and consulting capabilities to help investor, developer, and occupier clients deliver on their strategies across the region.

Shearer brings a wealth of experience to the position having worked across multiple sectors in strategic management, consulting, and solutions development roles. She most served as head of data centre operations for Telehouse.

As data centre operations director in the UK, Harkman will lead the scaling of JLL's data centre FM pipeline in the country. He joins from Digital Realty, where he led UK operations and brings strong experience in data centre management, information technology and services, as well as operations, facilities and contract management.