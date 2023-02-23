Singtel introduces ‘world’s first’ security capability

With the rapid pace of digitalisation amongst consumers and businesses in Singapore, the attack surface for cybercriminals and cyber attackers has grown significantly.

According to a survey from Singtel, nine out of 10 users expressed concern about security but only three in 10 had installed cybersecurity applications to protect digital assets.

Anna Yip, CEO of consumer for Singapore at Singtel said: “Everybody wants the peace of mind to enjoy the best digital experiences without having to worry about cyber threats.

“With SecaaS, we have taken security to the next level so that our customers can take advantage of the ultra-fast download speeds, high bandwidth and ultra-low latency of 5G while being protected from ever-evolving and increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.”

Singtel is now able to offer customised, highly secure 5G virtual networks or “slices”. Cyber threats such as viruses, malware, spyware, phishing links and malicious websites will be identified and blocked in real time at the network level, preventing them from getting to users’ mobile devices.

This means the network has protection in place, minimising the impact on a user’s mobile experience and device battery life.

SecaaS will be made commercially available in the coming months, beginning with Singtel’s 5G mobile subscribers.