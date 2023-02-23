Juniper, Vodafone deliver Open RAN RIC trial on network

The trial validates both admission control and traffic steering applications running on top of the open and interoperable Juniper RIC platform.

The trial, which according to the partners is the first-of-its-kind, is based on an open, software-driven architecture that demonstrates the power of openness and intelligence to address the key business challenges faced by mobile operators today.

These challenges include OPEX control, service differentiation, customer experience and sustainability.

The admission control use case combines both the rApp and xApp from Juniper, allowing real-time tracking and optimisation of radio resource such as User Equipment (UEs) and Power Distribution Unit (PDUs) based on current traffic utilisation.

The application allows for the allocation of network resources without the need for over-provisioning all the way to specific customers, therefore improving resource management and network efficiency.

As a result, operators can achieve cost savings with streamlined operations and reduced equipment needs while providing a higher quality of service to end users.

At Vodafone, we have a clear vision that Open RAN will transform networks into open platforms for innovation,” said Paco Martin, head of Open RAN at Vodafone Group

“The success of this trial represents the first RIC deployment in our live commercial network, aligned with the O-RAN Alliance specifications.

“There is tremendous potential in the RIC space outside of traditional use cases, and this represents only the beginning of demonstrating the full potential of Open RAN.”

RIC applications such as admission control can lower RAN energy consumption and allows for the efficiency utlisation of network resources to meet capacity demands.

These applications will help operators in their quest to meet sustainability targets.