Ooredoo Qatar picks TEOCO for 3D-based 5G network

The analytics provider will leverage 3D-based mapping and propagation modelling to deliver enhanced 5G network optimisation to Ooredoo Qatar alongside its partner, digital mapping experts LuxCarta.

ASSET allows operators to deliver more accurate coverage and better overall connectivity by overcoming the challenges associated with scarce spectrum in the country’s dense areas.

TEOCO’s partnership with LuxCarta brings the introduction of ASSET 3D Viewer which offers 3D mapping for the city of Doha and the participating stadiums in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

This will see TEOCO deliver more accurate radio coverage planning and optimisation, delivering both CAPEX and OPEX savings to Ooredoo Qatar.

“Our ASSET portfolio continues to play a vital role in the roll out of 5G networks and our success lies in being able to combine several smart technologies to deliver an intelligent, future-proofed solution,” said Shabtai Koren, general manager at TEOCO Network Analytics.

“We are proud to support Ooredoo Qatar’s efforts to enhance 5G user experience across the country and deliver high-capacity connectivity to all subscribers.”

The contract extension builds on TEOCO and Ooredoo Qatar’s existing relationship which has seen the company support the operator’s ambitions to deliver wider coverage in the country.