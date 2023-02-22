Deutsche Telekom, Google Cloud, Ericsson complete 5G cloud pilot

The partners completed a 5G core standalone (SA) data call from setting up connection and application on the infrastructure to call completion in a matter of minutes on GDC Edge infrastructure hosted at the Deutsche Telekom lab in Austria.

The three have set out to develop an industry solution for a highly performant, scalable and resilient cloud-native telco network which adheres to EU security and privacy requirements.

With GDC Edge, Deutsche Telekom is able to bring cloud infrastructure and services closer to where data is being generated and consumed.

For the trial, the partners evaluated the benefits that GDC Edge can provide for Deutsche Telekom to maintain and operate telco cloud platforms and for Ericsson as a CNF vendor to validate GDC Edge for the deployment of its dual-mode 5G Core solution.

“Deutsche Telekom is building a telco as a platform as the foundation for customizable cloud services. Together with Google Cloud and Ericsson, we are co-innovating on an industry solution for scalable network operations,” said Armin Sumesgutner, SVP of technology delivery and CTO of Europe for Deutsche Telekom.

“We will now continue our journey to prove out the resilience and agility benefits required to more rapidly innovate and launch new services and customer experiences”

Leveraging the automation functionalities of GDC Edge and Ericsson tools allows the partners to demonstrate the deployment in minutes of the cloud and 5G core application.

The results of the trial are a strong demonstration of the advantages in speed, scale, flexibility and reliability according to Deutsche Telekom.

The advancement is an outcome of Deutsche Telekom and Google Cloud’s strategic partnership which was announced in July 2022.

They aim to define a joint roadmap for the telecoms industry by bringing the cloud closer to mobile and connected devise at the edge of the network.