Cisco and NEC expand 5G connectivity and automation partnership

The expanded partnership follows on from their Global Systems Integrator Agreement (GSIA) with augmented solutions for scalable 5G xHaul transport networks.

“The needs for modernised architecture in 5G have steadily enhanced our partnership with Cisco, leading us to this next level of partnership,” said Hideyuki Ogata, general manager of the service provider solutions department, NEC.

“The industry-leading solutions from Cisco and our ecosystem partners, combined with our world-class network integration capabilities, enable us to deliver compelling solutions to multiple operators and verticals across the world.”

The GSIA was signed two years ago and since then both companies have combined their efforts to expand geographical coverage of their solutions with better connectivity for global operators such as Telefónica Vivo. The companies have agreed to expand areas of collaboration including enhanced automation and routed optical networking.

As part of the new collaboration, NEC will manage the complexity of multi-vendor networks. For its part, Cisco will provide its technology solutions that meet growing customer demands.

“Partnering with world-class technology leaders is essential to reaching the future of connectivity that we know is possible,” said Sanjay Kaul, president of service provider business, Asia Pacific & Japan, Cisco.

“That is why our partnership with NEC is so special. Our multi-level collaboration has enabled some of the largest IP Networks in the world using breakthrough architectures that change economics with routed optical networking, virtual routing, and 5G radio interoperability.”

In addition to transport xHaul networks, the two companies plan to work together in areas of IoT, 5G, and Wi-Fi.

Under the Cisco’s Country Digital Acceleration program, work is in progress to qualify NEC’s new UNIVERGE RV 1200 radio with Cisco's Private 5G solution at Cisco's 5G Showcase in Tokyo, to deliver private 5G solutions in the Japanese market.

“We are pleased to add private 5G for business to our long-standing strategic partnership between Cisco and NEC,” said Suhun Yun, managing director of digital network business division, NEC.

“We look forward to the expansion of the partnership between the two companies, which will help accelerate private 5G market expansion and further efforts to address social issues."