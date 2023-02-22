Deutsche Telekom, Orange in private wireless cloud with AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) said this morning that its private wireless project will allow telcos to provide enterprises with private wireless offerings from the cloud.

Valérie Cussac (pictured), Orange’s executive VP for smart mobility services, said: “With our operator-integrator expertise, Orange Business can orchestrate, integrate and operate 5G private networks on AWS and edge infrastructure to unleash innovative use cases, combining private 5G, IoT, cloud/edge, data and AI.”

She pointed to Orange’s cloud-based Pikeo initiative, an experimental cloud-based network that it has been testing in Brittany, close to its labs in Lannion. Orange will use Pikeo with AWS “to launch its new solution mobile private network cloud”, said Cussac.

At Deutsche Telekom, Antje Williams, senior VP for 5G campus networks, said the company has “up to 50” customers across Europe. She said: “Based on this customer feedback, we saw an opportunity to further innovate and scale our campus network solutions by working with AWS. The collaboration enables us to deliver even more value.”

AWS’s offerings are designed to enable telcos’ private 5G and 4G wireless networks with AWS services.

Adolfo Hernandez, AWS’s VP for global telecom business unit, said in a blog: “Telecom companies deliver, operate, and support the offerings. integrated private wireless on AWS complements AWS’s managed service, AWS private 5G, and further offers customers a spectrum of options available for their specific private wireless criteria.”

He said: “Private wireless can help enterprises harness artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), data analytics, and internet of things (IoT) to enhance quality and service, drive efficiencies, lower supply chain risk, and enhance customer satisfaction.”

The project includes T-Mobile US, in which Deutsche Telekom is the biggest shareholder. Mishka Dehghan, senior VP of strategy, product and solutions engineering at T-Mobile’s business group, said: “Now, as the first US provider to collaborate with AWS on customisable solutions via the integrated private wireless on AWS portal, we make it even easier for customers to get what they need to run their business.”

Hernandez said: “Private wireless holds tremendous promise to help enterprises realize the benefits of Industry 4.0 and for communication services providers to generate new lines of revenue. In the coming months, we’ll be working with these telcos to create and launch further use cases and offerings, and extending to others to do the same.”