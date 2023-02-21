HUBER+SUHNER joins Horizon-Europe project 6GTandem

The news brings the number of partners participating in the project to nine, comprised of industry leaders, academic institutions and successful small and medium-sized enterprises.

Funded by the European Union and Switzerland, the 6GTandem project will co-design novel dual-frequency operation and a new highly integrated and distributed radio transceiver architecture to deliver energy-efficient services for future 6G applications. The project began in January 2023 and will run continue for the next three-and-a-half years.

"We are excited to be part of this consortium. Our over 50+ year heritage in radio frequency, fibre optics and low frequency technologies in the communication, transportation and industrial markets has helped us gain valuable experience in connectivity solutions for infrastructure," said Hannes Grubinger, head of product management cable connectivity at HUBER+SUHNER.

"We look forward to lending our expertise in electrical and optical connectivity to the 6GTandem project, working with other experts with the goal of bringing innovation to the next generation of mobile communication."

According to 6GTandem, the key elements for the consortium include the development of a system defining an aligned tandem dual-frequency distributed MIMO architecture, medium-aware waveforms, transmission schemes and communication strategies, novel "radiostripe" hardware at 130GHz – 175GHz, an easily-deployable sub-THz infrastructure, and a combined low-frequency and sub-THz distributed MIMO system to support joint high-resolution sensing, high-accuracy positioning, and high-resilience and reliable communication.