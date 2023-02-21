AirTrunk starts second phase construction of TOK2 data centre

The ground breaking was marked by a special Jichinsai or ground-breaking ceremony performed by a Shinto Priest, that includes rituals to spiritually purify the site before construction.

The news comes three months after construction begun on the new data centre site in November 2022. Once operational, TOK2 will become the company’s eighth data centre, joining its rapidly expanding Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ) network that includes SYD1, SYD2, SYD3 and MEL1 in Australia, SGP1 in Singapore, HKG1 in Hong Kong and TOK1 in Japan.

This latest phase will deliver approximately 50MW of capacity and be custom built to meet the needs of the cloud.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by Norihiro Matsushita, Head of Japan at AirTrunk, as well as senior executives from Daiwa House, Nihon Sekkei and Obayashi who are working with AirTrunk on the development.

The 110MW TOK2 facility, along with the East Tokyo TOK1, offers over 410MW capacity and provides location diversity for AirTrunk’s hyperscale customers in the Tokyo region.

In related news, last month AirTrunk announced plans to build a 150MW data centre in Malaysia, taking the group’s total capacity to 1.35GW.

The new data centre campus, called JHB1, will cover 10.3 hectares of land in Johor Bahru, which sits at the southern tip of the Malay Peninsula and is connected to Singapore via a kilometre-long causeway across the Straits of Johor.