Private mobile networks thrived in 2022, CCS says

Europe, the Middle East and Africa is the largest region by number of unique customers, with the bulk of organisations trialling the technology, however, North America has the most commercial deployments.

Asia-Pacific is the third-largest region, with China contributing a much higher number of hybrid and virtual private networks which piggyback public mobile networks.

Richard Webb, director of infrastructure at CCS Insight said: "Private mobile networks are a red-hot topic, and the technology is taking a meaningful foothold in the market for wireless connectivity. There are a growing number of deployment options available to enterprises in different industries and sizes, fuelling growth.

“In addition to many new customers adopting their first private networks, more companies are rolling out networks throughout multiple sites following successful trials.

“Our research shows there are an average of 2.1 private mobile networks per customer, excluding larger nationwide deployments."

With a tough economic climate forecast for 2023, there is concern that the cost of investing in private mobile network infrastructure will prompt some enterprises to delay orders or scale back commercialisation.

CCS Insight believes, though, that private mobile networks will maintain healthy traction given the cost efficiencies they can deliver.

Luke Pearce, senior analyst at CCS Insight added: “Geopolitically vulnerable sectors such as power utilities and military and defence present significant growth opportunities in 2023 as they use increased funding to modernise and optimise their communications infrastructure."

Looking further ahead, total revenue for private mobile network infrastructure is expected to reach a compound annual growth rate of 37% between 2022 and 2027 and rise to $10.5 billion in the same period.