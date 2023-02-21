Free Trial
RETN expands Warsaw network and offers dark fibre

Alan Burkitt-Gray
February 21, 2023 11:44 AM
Service provider RETN has expanded its existing Warsaw metro fibre network

The company has added two diverse routes into Equinix WA2 Warsaw data centre, close to Warsaw airport, as well as a first route to EdgeConneX’s WA2.

Amy Bajer (pictured), managing director at RETN Poland and central and eastern Europe, said: “The newly implemented routes mean that we can provide full diversity in the capital, including independent connectivity to data centres. Additionally, our customers can get access to RETN’s expansive long-haul backbone network via the Warsaw metro fibre network.”

RETN said the added ring makes for greater resilience and improved redundancy on its metro network, allowing clients to use diverse fibre pairs between any two data centres on the metro ring architecture.

In addition to its primary services, RETN said it can now offer dark fibre services “that allow for almost limitless capacity and as always maximum security, which make them a preferred choice by businesses and organisations dealing with sensitive information”.

Local offices and businesses can benefit from the new infrastructure by laying a short and affordable interconnection between their location and RETN’s diversified network.

Bajer, formerly a Japanese-Polish and Japanese-English interpreter, has been with RETN since 2013, following a long spell with NTT.

Alan Burkitt-Gray
Editor-at-large
