Vodafone expands messaging partnership with Google

The agreement between the two will enable Vodafone customers to enjoy new messaging experiences through the adoption of Google Jibe Cloud to power Vodafone’s use of Rich Communication Services (RCS).

The agreement will introduce the Pixel 7 handset to Vodafone customers and build out its functionality for other Pixel categories.

Android TV will be adopted as the preferred platform for Vodafone’s television offer in nine countries.

Aldo Bisio, chief commercial officer of Vodafone Group said: “Expanding our excellent relationship with Google further will enable us to leverage their technological innovation to provide our consumer and business customers with engaging new experiences built on best-in-class services, all of which will be underpinned by our 5G and Gigafast broadband networks.”

Messages by Google, powered by its Google Jibe Cloud service will become the default messaging app on all applicable Android devices sold via Vodafone’s carrier sales channels.

Vodafone’s adoption of Google’s RCS business messaging platform, which already serves over 500 million users worldwide, will simplify the business onboarding operations, helping businesses engage with customers through conversational messaging experiences.

“Google and Vodafone are teaming up to bring users modern messaging with RCS, an engaging interactive TV experience and exciting new Android smartphones,” added Hiroshi Lockheimer, SVP of platforms and ecosystems at Google.

“We appreciate the partnership with Vodafone, and we’re excited to delight our millions of mutual customers across Europe.”