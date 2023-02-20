Telefonica Brasil reports net losses in Q4

The company attributes these losses to “higher average indebtedness and the increase in interest rates in the period”.

Despite these losses, the company’s customer base totalled 112 million, of which 98 million of those were mobile.

In Q4, 2022, Vivo Total, the postpaid and fibre convergent offer, represented around 70% of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) net additions.

Net revenue grew above inflation by 10.1% year-on-year driven by revenue of mobile services which grew by 13.6% year-on-year.

Fixed revenue had its biggest increase since 2015, growing 2.9% year-on-year, highlighting the FTTH revenue increase, which grew 18.8%.

For 2023, Telefonica Brasil projects that it will make investments directed towards “reinforcing the quality of the mobile network, expanding 5G coverage, expanding the number of homes connected via FTTH and transforming systems with the objective of strengthening the company’s leadership in this sector”.