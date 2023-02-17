BT launches IoT national roaming SIMs

The SIMS allow for smart devices to connect to mobile networks ensuring they stay connected while on the move or in remote locations.

BT’s IoT national roaming SIMs will connect devices to the EE network, but it can also connect to multiple other UK networks.

The rollout of BT’s new service will benefit courier and delivery companies, the operator says, by giving them fast network access in both cities and rural areas.

Last week, EE announced the arrival of 5G to over 500 new, predominantly rural locations, bringing the number of UK cities, towns and villages where customers can access the service to over 1,000.

“Businesses across the UK are increasingly understanding the benefits of using IoT devices in running their operations,” said Marc Overton, managing director, division X at BT said.

“And now, with the unveiling of our IoT national roaming SIMs, we're making sure those connections stay strong no matter where business takes you. Whether in the heart of a bustling city or out in the countryside, our solution ensures data is transmitted quickly and reliably.

“We're excited to help both our existing and new customers fully harness the power of their smart devices with lightning-fast mobile connectivity.”

The new IoT service will help end users such as drivers and delivery workers improve accuracy and efficiency by giving them access to important information in real-time.

An example of this would be providing visibility of fuel efficiency, changes to a delivery schedules and cold chain management so temperatures can be constantly monitored on a refrigerated vehicle.

IoT national roaming ensures that devices can continue performing to a high standard even in the harshest remote conditions.

In addition to this, BT says its national roaming service will offer a secure management portal with full security measures to protect important data and help business keep track of all their smart devices.