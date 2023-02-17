Telefonica, Ericsson, Qualcomm launch 5GmmWave network in Spain

The technology enables compatible user device partners to access the Ericsson-powered Telefonica 5G mmWave during MWC Barcelona.

The use of 5G mmWave spectrum will allow operators to achieve high speeds and capacity in crowded areas.

Gerardo Rovira, director of Radio Access Telefónica Spain, says: “This first commercial deployment of 5G mmWave services we are launching together with Ericsson and Qualcomm, along with the massive spectrum that Telefónica has obtained in the last auction, is the last milestone in a series of 5G long term projects that Telefónica has been developing in collaboration with enterprises and institutions in the last three years.”

The deployment will enable attendees at MWC Barcelona to experience the network, allowing for ultra-fast mobile connectivity at lower latencies.

It will cover Hall 3 of the MWC event using ample mmWave spectrum bandwidth secured by Telefonica from the recent auction.

The radio access network equipment is powered by Ericsson Silicon chipset, enabling industry-leading lightweight and energy efficiency advantages as well as unique performance and innovative features.

“Our collaboration with Telefónica and Qualcomm to achieve this 5G mmWave technological leap in Spain will dramatically change the experience of mobile connectivity for consumers and enterprises, making it faster, more accessible and more reliable,” Somaya El Marrakchi, head of networks at Ericsson Iberia said.

“Millimetre band opens a new paradigm in the deployment of 5G technology, that will provide operators a powerful tool to complement existing network deployment strategy to increase performance and capacity with different needs.”