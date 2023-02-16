GlobalConnect launches submerged data centre cooling in Europe

The new offering, recently installed in GlobalConnect’s data centre in Copenhagen, reduces data centre power consumption significantly. Further deployments to GlobalConnect's remaining data centres will also take place based on customer demand.

“As data consumption keeps soaring across society, so does the hard-working servers that enable what we refer to as “the cloud”. With more digital products and services becoming available, data centres are now an integrated core function of our modern society," said Luke Davies, managing director of data centres at GlobalConnect Group.

"To handle the increasing amount of data stored in the cloud, technology must find ways to process more data with increased speed as well as in an energy efficient way, especially in times of energy shortage.”

By submerging servers in a specially developed cooling liquid, the cooling power consumption is reduced by up to 90% compared to conventional air cooling. The servers are also able to operate at a higher temperature, facilitating a 25% higher efficiency rate without the risk of overheating.

"Submerged cooling is a real game changer that will change the market in the coming years, and we already see a high interest from our customer base. The innovative technology is a key element in achieving GlobalConnect's ambitious climate goals, while helping our customers achieve their own green goals”, says Luke Davies.

At the same time, the submerged cooling technology requires only 1/5 of the space compared to traditional air-cooling technology.

In addition, being able to run servers at higher temperatures makes it simpler to connect excess heat to local district heating operations. Specifically, the excess heat from GlobalConnect’s data centre in Copenhagen will be connected to the nearby municipality’s district heating in 2023.

In partnership with submerged cooling technology provider GRC, it has taken 14 months to develop a new version of existing submerged cooling technology the meets the redundancy requirements of colocation data centres.