BICS, Nokia team for network slicing solution

The new intelligence module automates optimal traffic routing on the network, improving overall performance for its customers while laying the groundwork for 5G network slicing.

The new SDN controller will be used to manage capacity and flow routing across its global network. The controller will monitor routing paths across the network and will make decisions to adapt and optimise traffic flow at all times.

The SDN has been tailored to create bespoke model use cases specific to BICS’ needs.

“SDN control provided by Nokia NSP will be a key component that will enable customers of BICS to deliver next-generation 5G services,” says Rafael de Fermin, VP of the network infrastructure business in Europe at Nokia.

“The delivery of network slicing will allow enterprises looking to adapt 5G for advanced use cases, such as IoT or M2M, to get the consistent quality of service that has been promised by 5G for some time.

“It’s another piece of the 5G puzzle falling into place and taking the industry one step closer to global 5G adoption.”

BICS says this will pave the way for future 5G use cases like bandwidth calendaring and network slicing.

The use cases mean more intelligent use of bandwidth across 5G networks, unlocking new options for meeting the growing connectivity requirements for enterprises.

As the industry implements 5G network slicing at scale, the SDN controller will be a key component for BICS to manage local and roaming traffic slices.