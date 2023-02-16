Equinix to build another data centre in Barcelona

The new site will serve as a strategic connection point for data communications between Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Barcelona is becoming a subsea hub with major cables connecting through Barcelona.

This includes the 2Africa connecting key coastal metros around the entire African continent and Arabian Peninsula; Aqua Comms’ Europe Middle East India cable, due to link Barcelona with Salalah and Mumbai; Medloop by Sipartech, connecting Barcelona to Ajaccio, Genoa and Marseille; and the Medusa cable, due to link Barcelona with Lisbon and a number of important Mediterranean, European and African metros.

This will be bolstered by Equinix’s global platform of more than 245 data centres which includes key Mediterranean metros such as Bordeaux, Genoa, Lisbon and Milan.

Jim Poole, vice president at Equinix said: "Subsea cables play a vital role in enabling the modern digital world, and we anticipate much progress in the next couple of years following the pandemic-induced backlog.

“Subsea cables provide the underlying capacity between metros on different continents, while Equinix democratises that capacity, making it easily accessible to a wide range of businesses and enabling rapid international expansion without the need for significant CAPEX investment."

The Catalonia region alone accounts for a quarter of all IT companies in Spain and generates 20% of national turnover in technology, making connections to Barcelona from across Europe an essential driver of success for international business.