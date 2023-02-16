Orange targets growth in new 5-year plan

Orange’s Lead the future plan will focus on capitalising on its core business, pushing its business in countries where the Group is active, the transformation of Orange Business Services (OBS) and continuing growth in Africa and the Middle East.

Christel Heydemann, Orange’s CEO said: “The quality of our infrastructure, where we are a pioneer in fibre, our customers’ satisfaction (NPS) and the expertise of our teams as well as our solid finances give us an unrivalled competitive advantage.

“In addition, thanks to our mastery of connectivity, security and resilience, Orange is uniquely placed in the sector.

“This plan aims to enhance and develop these strengths to position Orange as the group that builds the future of telecoms and digital solutions.

Orange will develop its use of data and artificial intelligence (AI) to offer its customers personalized experiences across its digital and physical channels.

The firm says it will enhance its satellite offer in 2023 with a next generation commercial offer under its own brand in mainland France.

The partnership with Eutelsat will allow further coverage of its satellite services across its home market.

Orange adds that it will engage in strategic partnerships across RAN, sharing and joint entities to share financial costs and secure investments.

It will continue to deploy, operate and market fibre connections with the deployment of five million additional fibre connections in Europe, where peak investment has already been reached.

As part of the plan, OBS will rebrand as Orange Business, targeting a return to growth in profitability by 2025 and leadership in cybersecurity.

The new business will allow the company to re-focus the range of services its offers, the evolution of its business model and a far-reaching programme of cost optimisation.

Additionally, Orange has set itself the object to become a European leader in cybersecurity and to achieve this, Orange Cyberdefense will continue with its organic growth and a strategy of targeted acquisitions accelerating its push into the professional/SME segment and its entry into new markets such as B2C.

Africa growth

The company pledged to continue its growth in Africa and the Middle East, an area which has been a “growth driver” for many years. Orange says it continues to invest in the deployment of its networks as it looks to further strengthen its position as a digital partner of reference in both regions.

“Our aim is to achieve sustainable growth, particularly in cybersecurity, in Africa and in the Middle East,” Heydemann added.

“We have already taken the first steps with the sale of OCS, the consolidation projects in Spain and Belgium and targeted acquisitions in cybersecurity.

"To succeed, three principles will guide the company over the coming years: performance, excellence and trust."

Orange is looking at opportunities to expand in African satellite, and this much was confirmed to Capacity by Jean-Luc Vuillemin, Orange’s executive vice-president of international networks in September.

The Group has set an aim of achieving average annual revenue growth of 7% between 2022 and 2025 and is looking to increase its profitability over the same period.

Digital inclusion is also key for the Group, and It will build its local relationships and its position as a multi-service operator, pursuing the deployment of its Orange Digital Centres.

Finally, the Group added that it will continue to closely manage its costs.

With its “Scale Up” efficiency plan, the company says it has saved over €700 million between 2019 and 2022. Orange has set a target to save an additional €600 million by 2025, on a cost base of €11.8 billion.