Airtel selects Ribbon solution for DWDM network expansion

The project uses a disaggregated approach, that enables Airtel to offer cost effective 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity across Northwestern India.

"Airtel continues to push the boundaries in digital service delivery and we're proud to support their mission with our solutions and expertise," said Sam Bucci, chief operating officer at Ribbon.

"This massive new network will have a tremendous impact as it delivers extensive capacity in one of the world's most populous countries."

This modern network architecture uses Ribbon's Apollo suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms, with support for a combined network capacity across C&L bands of up to 51.2T, laying the foundations for current and future bandwidth needs.

The long-haul solution will support the transport of 100GE/400GE IP services over 400G Optical channels, while Ribbon's Muse domain orchestration platform also delivers real-time network monitoring and management.

In related news, at the start of the month Liberty Latin America chose Ribbon Communications' analytics for in-depth visibility of its network behaviour and to improve its performance.

Specifically, Liberty Latin America will use Ribbon’s analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices by taking in data from Cable Modem Termination System and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their Network Quality Index and feeding it to Ribbon analytics.