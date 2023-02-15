Free Trial
Capacity Media is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
News

Airtel selects Ribbon solution for DWDM network expansion

Natalie Bannerman
February 15, 2023 12:22 PM
Share
Fibre internet generic 16.9.jpg

Ribbon Communications has been selected by Bharti Airtel to build its new high-speed transport network.

The project uses a disaggregated approach, that enables Airtel to offer cost effective 5G mobile backhaul and high-speed enterprise business connectivity across Northwestern India.

"Airtel continues to push the boundaries in digital service delivery and we're proud to support their mission with our solutions and expertise," said Sam Bucci, chief operating officer at Ribbon.

"This massive new network will have a tremendous impact as it delivers extensive capacity in one of the world's most populous countries."

This modern network architecture uses Ribbon's Apollo suite of programmable and open optical transport platforms, with support for a combined network capacity across C&L bands of up to 51.2T, laying the foundations for current and future bandwidth needs.

The long-haul solution will support the transport of 100GE/400GE IP services over 400G Optical channels, while Ribbon's Muse domain orchestration platform also delivers real-time network monitoring and management.

In related news, at the start of the month Liberty Latin America chose Ribbon Communications' analytics for in-depth visibility of its network behaviour and to improve its performance.

Specifically, Liberty Latin America will use Ribbon’s analytics solution to develop KPIs and dashboards for third party devices by taking in data from Cable Modem Termination System and WiFi devices, capturing this information into their Network Quality Index and feeding it to Ribbon analytics.

Tags

News NewsDWDMInfrastructure and NetworksFibre
NB
Natalie Bannerman
Deputy editor
More from across our site
Load More
capacity_logo_banner.png

Capacity Magazine

Subscribe to Capacity Magazine today for coverage of the key trends and technologies that drive the global carrier industry.
Subscribe