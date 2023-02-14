Yotta partners SAG for expansion in Bangladesh

Under the terms of the partnership, SAG will share its experience in real estate, along with its market leadership, to help Yotta identify opportunities and leverage Bangladesh's emerging digital transformation market.

"Built on a shared vision of elevating societies and placing Bangladesh on the global digital platform, our integrated partnership with the Shamsul Alamin Group is aligned precisely with the Digital Bangladesh vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister H.E. Sheikh Hasina," said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Yotta Data Services.

"We are grateful to the Government of Bangladesh for entrusting Yotta to be part of the country's economic growth. We also thank Mr. Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT Advisor to the Government of Bangladesh, for his progressive vision for Bangladesh's digital ecosystem. As we embark on our journey here, I thank the Shamsul Alamin Group for its extensive support and lending its proven capabilities to Yotta. Together, we are excited to foster growth that's mutual and instrumental in Bangladesh's digital and economic ambitions."

The recently announced Dhaka Hyperscale Data Center Park in Hi-Tech City, Gazipur, combines Yotta's data centre infrastructure and the Shamsul Alamin Group's real estate domain expertise.

SAG's support has been instrumental in helping Yotta establish data centre presence in Bangladesh – from identification of land, liaising with the government, obtaining regulatory approvals, to building design and core-and-shell construction.

SAG will also play a key role in helping Yotta onboard local technology partners, customer acquisition and growing its footprint.

"We are proud and elated to welcome Yotta and the Hiranandani Group to Bangladesh, a land abundant with opportunities. Learning about Yotta's successful efforts in India and its mission of bridging the digital divide, our partnership with them couldn't be more natural. Similar to India, our government has embarked on an ambitious journey of Digital Bangladesh, and we are proud to join forces with Yotta to set up its hyperscale data centre park in Dhaka," added Alamgir Shamsul Alamin, managing director of SAG.

"This will play a transformative role in supporting the digitisation of businesses and making technologies more accessible. As part of our strategic partnership with Yotta, we will share our regional leadership with them and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach. We look forward to a successful and future-oriented partnership with Yotta."

In addition, Yotta is to invest over Tk2000 crore ($186 million) to develop its Hyperscale Data Center Park in Dhaka in the next 4-6 years. It will feature two hyperscale data centre buildings, 4800 racks and 28.8MW IT power capacity with the first building due to go live in Q3 of 2024.