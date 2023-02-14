T-Mobile’s Neville Ray to be succeeded by Ulf Ewaldsson

He is to be succeed by current executive vice president and chief network officer, Ulf Ewaldsson, following a period of transition.

“Under Neville’s network leadership we have accomplished so much together, and it’s amazing to think that milestones he’s helped T-Mobile achieve – the many network firsts, breakthroughs and innovations – have brought us to where we are today, taking the crown as the nation’s overall network leader,” said Mike Sievert, CEO of T-Mobile.

“There are so many things Neville has contributed to this company, but one of the most important has been his commitment to building the best, most effective Technology team in this industry that will continue to deliver for our future."

During his 23-year tenure at T-Mobile, Ray has been crucial in architecting the T-Mobile's network strategy – from 2G to 5G – and building out the team that has brought it to life.

Specifically, Ray has been responsible for the management and development of T-Mobile’s wireless network, technology services, and technology operations. He has also been at the forefront of several T-Mobile milestones and dozens of industry firsts, including the launch of 3G, the launch of the first Android smartphone using UMTS, the launch of HSPA+ 4G, the launch of LTE and then nationwide LTE coverage, the combination with Metro PCS, and acquisition of 600MHz spectrum.

“This has been a thoughtfully planned succession and I am thrilled we have an excellent leader in Ulf Ewaldsson to lead our Technology teams. When Ulf joined T-Mobile four years ago, he brought years of experience and deep network strategy leadership capabilities that allowed him to hit the ground running and bring our leading 5G network to life," continued Sievert.

"That’s exactly what he did – and what he will continue to do as President of Technology, leading the best team in our industry! Our goal is always to build a strong bench of leaders who are ready to fill key positions when they’re needed, and this is a perfect example of that approach.”

Ewaldsson joined T-Mobile in January 2019 as senior vice president, of technology transformation, before being promoted to EVP and chief network officer in 2021. At present, he leads a nationwide field team responsible for build, operation, and maintenance of T-Mobile’s network.

In just four years since joining the company from Ericsson, Ewaldsson established and drove a record-setting pace to build out the company's nationwide 5G network and expand T-Mobile’s coverage footprint.