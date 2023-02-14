Oracle picks up Uber as latest OCI partner

In a joint statement Uber said that as it grows and enters new markets, it is important for the business to focus on its core strengths and strategic initiatives.

Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber said: “Uber is revolutionising the way people, products, and services move across continents and through cities.

“To deliver on that promise for customers while building value for shareholders, we needed a cloud provider that will help us maximise innovation while reducing our overall infrastructure costs.

“Oracle provides an ideal combination of price, performance, flexibility, and security to help us deliver incredible customer service, build new products, and increase profitability.”

By migrating some of the company’s critical workloads with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), Uber will be in a position to modernise its infrastructure.

“Uber is expanding into a ‘go anywhere, get anything’ platform, and the company needed a cloud partner that shares a relentless focus on innovation,” said Oracle CEO, Safra Catz.

“This landmark competitive win for OCI is further validation of the momentum and acceleration we are experiencing in the market.

“Enterprises, governments, and startups around the world are recognizing the differentiation of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and experiencing our performance, security, and economic benefits versus other hyperscalers.”

Along with the OCI agreement, the partnership will lead to further collaboration between the two firms.

Oracle is set to become a global Uber for Business client, and both will continue to innovate on additional retail and delivery solutions.