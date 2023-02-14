Princeton goes geothermal for Indonesian data centres

The data centres – in Bandung, Jakarta and Pekanbaru – will be supplied from the PLTP Kamojang geothermal project, which is in West Java, just south of Bandung.

Stephanus Tumbelaka (pictured, with Kamojang project), managing director of PDG Indonesia, said: “We continue to invest in improving energy efficiency of our data centers and are also actively engaging with utility companies to procure renewable energy.”

Indonesian state-owned electricity firm PLN will issue renewable energy certificates (RECs) to PDG. According to OpenInfraMap, Kamojang has a total geothermal output of 236MW.

Tumbelaka said: “The renewable energy certificates are a testament of our environmental responsibility and our commitment to building sustainable digital infrastructure in Indonesia and support Indonesia’s sustainability goals.”

He added: “The RECs offset the carbon footprint of our data centres and demonstrate PDG’s commitment to support the sustainability goals of our customers. It advances our strategy towards having all our data centres powered by renewable energy by 2030.”

PDG became the first corporate buyer of PLN’s RECs in 2020 and since has regularly procured these certificates as part of its sustainability strategy, said the data centre company. It added: “RECs are awarded to companies that support Indonesia’s programme to promote the use of clean energy and are issued in collaboration with Clean Energy Investment Accelerator (CEIA) Indonesia.”

PDG announced in 2021 that it was spending US$150 million on a greenfield data centre in Jakarta.

Tumbelaka said then: “With the expanded campus, PDG has become a significant player in the Indonesian market. With the explosive economic growth and rapid digitalization by both government and private sectors in Indonesia, the market is core to PDG’s strategy.”