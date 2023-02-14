NGMN report highlights 6G requirements

The NGMN Alliance has published its latest report: “6G Requirements and Design Considerations” to provide industry guidance and to avoid fragmentation of future 6G standards by achieving affordable deployments and services valued by end users.

The publication of the report offers guidance and input to Standards Development Organisations (SDOs) working towards the realisation of the vision of communication systems for 2030 and beyond, currently being developed by ITU-R.

It has been developed on the understanding that there will be an evolution towards 6G without distinction between any new 6G technology, an evolution of 5G or a combination of both.

Anita Döhler, NGMN CEO said: “As a global mobile operator driven organisation, reflecting the entire ecosystem in its membership, we are well positioned in submitting 6G Requirements and Design Considerations to SDOs and the industry.

“Our objective is to guide and support the mobile industry in achieving a global 6G standard and with already over 50 companies participating in this specific project today, we look forward to driving industry alignment around 6G architecture in the future.”

Potential new capabilities related to use cases have been discussed as well as new paradigms that address traffic growth, capacity needs and alternatives to densification.

“This important contribution reflects how evolution towards 6G needs to deliver customer led outcomes whilst maximising efficient use of resources and ensuring the practical deployment of software-driven networks,” Luke Ibbetson, head of group R&D at Vodafone and NGMN board member.