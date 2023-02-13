Mavenir’s to power Ice Norway’s 4G and 5G networks

Specifically, the two have confirmed the automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities, over Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centres.

“This deployment is integral for our company as we focus on growth and investing in the future of Norway’s networks," said Eivind Helgaker, CEO at Ice Communications.

"New use cases enabled by 5G SA are going to play a strategic role in how we grow our business and we are pleased to be working with Mavenir as our Converged Packet Core enabler, powering Ice to provide higher quality services to our customers while tapping into new technologies and innovations.”

Mavenir’s fully containerised cloud-native Converged Packet Core creates a flexible, cost-effective roadmap to 5G with multi-generational support for all Gs, to modernise existing mobile networks while evolving to 5G. The solution supports data, voice, messaging services and network slicing.

“Mavenir congratulates Ice in taking a forward-looking approach and looking at 5G SA to unleash the full potential of 5G - moving away from complex, closed, legacy network infrastructures," said Pardeep Kohli, president and CEO at Mavenir.

"Mavenir is excited to be part of Ice’s network transformation journey and we look forward to bringing strong subscriber experiences to the Norwegian market.”

In addition, the deployment includes the provision of Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework for fully automated deployment of Cloud Platform and Network workloads.

The framework also orchestrates automatic configuration updates and in-service SW rolling upgrades, allowing improved service experience, as well as smooth and faster roll-out of innovative services.