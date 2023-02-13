JLL bolsters EMEA team with new senior appointments

Luigi Passariello has been named as data centre projects lead for southern Europe based in Madrid, Madhusudhan Nagaraj for Germany based in Frankfurt, and Larry Baker for the Middle East and Africa based in Dubai.

These newly created roles come in response to the growing need for data centres project and development services in across EMEA.

“The European, Middle East and African data centre markets continue to experience significant growth. Data centres are crucial infrastructure to enable the worldwide digitisation of social, business, and governmental activity, and as the demand for capacity increases, the need for dependable, efficient, and sustainable data centres becomes even more critical," said Jonathan Kinsey, head of data centre services, EMEA at JLL.

"With Luigi, Madhusudan and Larry joining, we are strengthening our EMEA-wide specialist capability, providing expert project and development services for data centre new build, refurbishment, and fit-out throughout the EMEA region. I am thrilled to have them join our team.”

In his new role, Passariello will lead JLL’s data centre projects in Spain, Portugal, and Italy. He previously worked for global energy company Engie Solutions in France.

Madrid is the largest tier 2 data centre market in Europe, as such Passariello's appointment will support data centre development in the region.

Madhusudan joins JLL from Vantage Data Centres, where he delivered data centre projects from concept to operation.

According to JLL research, Frankfurt is the largest mainland European data centre market with a development pipeline of over 400MW and growing.

Larry Baker enters the role with over 30 years of experience in data centre construction, design and commissioning projects globally.