Google Fiber expands into Colorado and Arizona

Beginning back in 2022, the company announced plans for a five-state expansion, starting with Mesa, Arizona, Omaha, Nebraska, and Lakewood, Colorado. Its latest phase now includes Westminster, Colorado, and Chandler, Arizona.

At the time, Dinni Jain, CEO of Google Fiber commented: "These states will be the main focus for our growth for the next several years, along with continued expansion in our current metro areas."

"In addition, we'd also love to talk to communities that want to build their own fiber networks. We’ve seen this model work effectively in Huntsville and in West Des Moines, and we’ll continue to look for ways to support similar efforts."

Specifically, Google Fiber has inked an agreement with the City of Westminster, to deliver fast, reliable internet to residents and businesses in the City.

So far, the company is working on the engineering and planning of the new network, with construction due to start later this year and to become operational by early 2024.

In Arizona, the Chandler City Council has approved a license agreement allowing Google Fiber to build a fibre-to-the-home network to serve residents and businesses. Construction will start later this year with service also to begin in early 2024.