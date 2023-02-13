Tizeti expansion to boost Nigerian connectivity

These states include Delta, Cross River, Abia, Anambra and Enugu., where demand for unlimited and cost-effective broadband is largely “unmet” according to the provider.

With this, residents and businesses in these 10 states will have access to unlimited high-speed broadband connectivity from Tizeti at US$40 for monthly fixed broadband and installation costs.

Tizeti’s founder and CEO, Kendall Ananyi said: We are excited to expand our broadband internet services to more locations in Nigeria.

“Reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states.

“We will build last-mile digital infrastructure in these states that will move internet capacity to them andhelp millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy.”

The launch will provide opportunities for these states, improving competitiveness of the states with high-speed and affordable broadband internet from Tizet.

“Internet access in these states will also complement existing or new initiatives by the state governments, for eGovernment implementation, digital access, and investment promotions, especially as many states are implementing robust digital agendas,” Ananyi added.

The company will build brand-new solar-powered 4G-capable towers in these cities and leverage expansive fibre networks built by some of its partners including MainOne and Facebook, to bring millions more people online.

Tizeti is currently available in Lagos, Ogun, Rivers and Edo States.