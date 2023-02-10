Free Trial
Singtel, GULF, and AIS break ground on Thai data centre

Natalie Bannerman
February 10, 2023 12:56 PM
Singtel, GULF, and AIS begun construction of a new data centre located near Bangkok, Thailand.

The new data centre will be operated by a joint venture company established by Singtel, GULF, and AIS called GSA Data Center Company Limited (GSA).

“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another milestone in GSA’s data centre development and is considered an auspicious occasion to officially start the construction of the GSA data centre. This state-of-the-art, high-quality data centre is located in a strategic location near Bangkok," said Ravi Kurmarohita, chief executive officer, GSA.

"It seeks to integrate cutting-edge technology and renewable energy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance efficiency in energy management to support sustainable operations. With increasing demand from enterprises, particularly cloud service providers, the company therefore sees a strong growth potential of the data centre business in a move towards digital transformation.”

The hyperconnected data centre will feature new technologies including comprehensive security and access control systems, efficient energy management and incorporate the use of renewable energy to reduce its carbon footprint.

The facility will be constructed in compliance with standards that comply with certifications such as TIA-942 Certification Rated-3, LEED Gold, Threat and Vulnerability Assessment (TVRA), and ISO 27001.

“The commencement of the construction phase of our Thai data centre marks an exciting milestone for our regional data centre strategy, which aims to create the high-quality digital infrastructure needed to address the accelerating digital needs of ASEAN enterprises and cloud service providers, so as to entrench Singtel’s position as a leading regional data centre player," said Bill Chang, chief executive officer of Singtel’s regional data centre business.

"Thailand’s digital economy, in particular, is one of the fastest growing in the region with a compound growth rate of 15% every year to 2025, and our announcement today signals our firm intention to leverage the combined expertise of the joint venture partners to build and operate a best-in-class green data centre to support this exciting market.”

Once operational, due to go live in 2025, it will also offer 20MW or more in capacity.

