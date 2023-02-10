Strömberg steps down at Telia Company

Specifically, Strömberg will leave his role as CEO of Telia Lithuania at the end of this month but will remain in his role as head of LED and a member of the Group Executive Management team until his retirement this summer.

The news follows Strömberg's 43-year career at the company and is to be succeed as Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters as CEO of Telia Lithuania.

Kaminskaitė-Salters has held various senior leadership positions since joining Telia in 2015 and will report to Strömberg in his role as head of LED.

According to the company, a successor to Strömberg as head of LED and a member of the Group Executive Management team will be 'announced in due course'.