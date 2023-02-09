Windstream Enterprise deploys SSE solution with Cato Networks

According to Windstream Enterprise, the news makes it the first and only North American IT managed network provider to offer a single-vendor SSE solution.

The solution provides instant and cost-effective ways for clients to protect their network, and the users and resources attached to it, while supporting the expanded remote access to cloud-based applications. SSE can be quickly deployed to secure all endpoints, users and applications on any enterprise’s existing network configuration.

“It’s clear how real the danger of cyberattacks is for businesses of all types. What’s less clear for many organisations is which security technology to put in place, and how to implement and manage it,” said Art Nichols, chief technology officer, Windstream Enterprise.

“SSE from Windstream Enterprise, powered by Cato Networks, enables businesses to integrate the best available security components into their existing network environments without disruption, with experts in cybersecurity and network management there to support them on an ongoing basis. Our customers can depend on us to configure, analyse and automate every element of this complete and ironclad SSE framework.”

SSE provides the benefits of enterprise-level security along with constant visibility and maximum protection for users, devices, applications and data across any device or location.

The security framework delivers a self-maintaining service that continuously enhances all of SSE’s integrated cloud-delivered capabilities, resulting in reduced IT workloads that allow enterprises to shift focus to business-critical activities.

As SSE is cloud-native, it can be deployed within days, so customers benefit from critical security features promptlwith the convenience of a single-vendor solution for easy management.

“Cato provides the world’s first SSE platform that converges the capabilities of SWG, CASB, DLP, ZTNA, and FWaaS into a single, cloud-native software stack, allowing full visibility and consistent policy enforcement other vendors are still working to develop,” said Shlomo Kramer, co-founder and CEO of Cato Networks.

“The combination of Windstream Enterprise’s market-leading service portfolio and delivery capabilities with Cato’s proven and mature SSE platform will accelerate our joint customers’ security stack consolidation and transformation journey.”

SSE from Windstream Enterprise sets the ideal foundation for customers to seamlessly shift to SASE when they are ready to do so—by allowing customers to layer it over almost any existing network, such as SD-WAN.

“Windstream Enterprise can automate all the elements of a modern security framework and increase the value by further automating SD-WAN network control, unified communications and more, giving customers a simple, single-pane-of-glass understanding of their entire environment,” said Michael Fiacco, chief revenue officer, Windstream Enterprise.

“It’s this comprehensive delivery of integrated technology—backed by our industry-first service guarantees and our dedicated team of cybersecurity experts—that creates real value for our customers and helps them succeed in their businesses, on their terms.”