Extreme Networks uses SD-WAN to extend network fabric to the edge

The new capabilities enable customers to securely connect different environments such as the data center, campus and branch locations from within a single platform.

“Removing complexity by leveraging innovative networking technology is the essence of what we do at STEP CG," said Ed Walton, CEO at Step CG.

"With Extreme’s new integrated SD-WAN and network fabric capabilities, our customers will be able to extend a unified fabric beyond the campus to their smaller locations while benefiting from the application performance of SD-WAN. This will allow us to make our customers’ IT environments even more secure, agile and resilient.”

There are additional new enhancements such as automated workflows as part of a simplified user interface and experience (UI/UX) as well as improved visibility and control for superior application performance.

As a result, customers can automate tasks related to provisioning new sites and services, lower fabric deployment time by more than 90% and boost network security through hyper-segmentation.

“As organisations grow, the network must be able to easily scale to offer users the same experience no matter where they are. Extreme Fabric solutions helps global organisations reduce risk, simplify operations and minimise time needed to set up and secure new sites," said Dan DeBacker, senior vice president of products at Extreme Networks.

"With the integration of Fabric and ExtremeCloud SD-WAN, we’re helping customers unify complex and disparate networks and enhance network security. We’ve just set the competitive bar higher than ever with SD-WAN, making it simple and cost effective to deploy across any organisation.”

ExtremeCloud SD-WAN benefits users by reducing operating costs and simplifies network management; by automating workflows for improved it efficiency; delivering improved application performance; and provides support for high-bandwidth use cases with 10Gbps.