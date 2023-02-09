North Pole gets FTTH at last – but not that North Pole

This is the small community of North Pole, Alaska, which is 2,700km from the real North Pole, and is actually just outside the city of Fairbanks.

Alaska Communications CTO Mark Ayers said: “It’s hard to imagine life without reliable internet at a price consumers can afford. But for many, the status quo has been premium pricing for service that frequently congests during peak service hours. We’re working to change that.”

The company has connected 1,200 homes in Fairbanks and North Pole to its FTTH network, Ayers said.

“Our effort to expand service to both urban and underserved areas mean more Alaskans have access to affordable internet supporting telemedicine, economic and educational opportunities, and more.”

The fibre operates up to 2.5Gbps symmetric speeds, said the company, thanks to funding from the US government’s Connect America Fund, operated in part through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the regulator.

Alaska Communications has expanded broadband service to 2,400 locations in Fairbanks, North Pole, Delta Junction, Harding Lake and Nenana, though individual residents get only up to 50Mbps.